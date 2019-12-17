MONDAY
4:24 a.m. — On Southeast Ninth Street in Irrigon, a man filed a report of a stolen vehicle after someone came to his mother-in-law's residence to cut wood, borrowed her vehicle and never returned it. The car was located at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Columbia Lane. It was reportedly wrecked and had to be towed from the scene.
7:46 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Stephens Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:57 p.m. — On Fifth Street in Umatilla, someone called the police to report a man who was digging a hole along the street.
9:25 p.m. — On Southwest Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon, a property is in violation of city code, because the people who live there own and/or feed more than 20 cats. Residents at the property must "dispose" of the cats.
10:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Columbia Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Steven Mikel Taylor, 30, on one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. At the same address, police arrested Elam Jaden Paine, 21, on three charges including possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon.
