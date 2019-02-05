MONDAY
5:51 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a home on West Catherine Avenue for a male making threats with a gun.
8:49 a.m. - A caller at B & M Mobile Home Court, 2903 N.E. Riverside Ave., Pendleton, reported the neighbors locked their dog in their car overnight, with temperatures dropping into the teens. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded and gave a warning to the dog owners.
11:46 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on Northwest Eucalyptus Drive wanted police to note he received a scam call claiming his Social Security number would be terminated if he didn't call a certain phone number. The local said he did not make that call nor provide any information to the scammers.
12:12 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a vehicle theft on West Madrona Avenue.
1:28 p.m. - Pendleton police handled a disturbance at Pendleton High School.
1:48 p.m. - A male told Hermiston police he wants to buy an off-road buggy from an online seller and would like an officer to check to see of the vehicle is stolen.
4:31 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Southwest Eighth Street and Hailey Avenue on a report of a fight, but did not find anyone fighting.
9:12 p.m. - A caller on Southwest 14th Street, Pendleton, reported a domestic disturbance.
9:17 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a semitrailer stuck on Airport Road.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Jerry Lynn Leinweber, 46, for two counts of felony failure to report as a sex offender.
