FRIDAY
11:36 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an aggressive dog on South Fourth Street, Athena.
12:32 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a restraining order violation on East Beech Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — A 44-year-old man on Northeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, reported a dog bit him on the back of his left leg and he was bleeding slightly.
7:39 p.m. — A Hermiston man crashed his semitrailer while heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 219. The rig went over an embankment about 200 feet, according to Oregon State Police, but the driver was not injured. The crash took out about 17 posts along the guardrail, and the driver called a company to clean up the leaking diesel fuel. A local tow operation hauled off the semi and trailer, and state police cited the 53-year-old driver for failure to drive within the lane.
11:10 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a rental property on Northwest 13th Street for a possible burglary and criminal mischief.
SATURDAY
4:06 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a prowler at Napa Auto Parts, 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
9:39 a.m. — Stanfield police checked out a report of a suspicious male at Premiere Apartments, 120 Vantage Blvd., Stanfield, but did not find the person.
10:49 a.m. — A Weston resident told Oregon State Police she was shoveling snow on Feb. 12 and 16 near her mailbox when a state snow plow sprayed her with snow and rocks, and the rocks bruised her. The state police trooper informed the dispatch center for Oregon Department of Transportation of the complaint, told an ODOT employee and left a message for the manager of the ODOT office in Pendleton. The trooper also gave the woman contact information for ODOT and determined the incidents were not criminal.
12:11 p.m. — An aggressive dog was reported to Pendleton police in the vicinity of Southeast 19th Street and Southeast Byers Place.
2:33 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of a disturbance at Umatilla Speedwash Laundry, 631 I St.
5:10 p.m. — Pendleton police intervened in a verbal dispute over a fender-bender on South Main Street.
8:13 p.m. — A Pendleton resident on Southeast Byers Place reported a prowler. Pendleton police took a report. A second report of a prowler on Southeast 10th Street at 10 p.m. turned up no suspects.
8:28 p.m. — Pendleton police arrested a subject after a report of an assault at Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest Second Street.
SUNDAY
12:07 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of an assault on West Wood Avenue, Stanfield.
2:21 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Pendleton Warming Station, 715 S.E. Court Ave., for a man outside the building banging on the door.
3:30 p.m. — Pendleton police warned a person at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., after someone reported an assault. A second assault report came in from Walmart at 4 p.m.
4:53 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a robbery at Time To Wash, 820 Southgate.
9:03 p.m. — A 911 caller at Wildwood RV Park, 82280 Wildwood Lane, Umatilla, reported a female was the victim of domestic violence.
9:06 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on South Edwards Road, Stanfield.
MONDAY
1:45 a.m. — Pilot Rock police received a 911 report of an intoxicated person on Southeast Cherry Street.
12 p.m. — Two white males argued about a car at City Auto Sales, 80857 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.
4:38 p.m. — A caller reported someone broke out the window of his shop on the 100 block of Northwest Eighth Street, Milton-Freewater.
6:05 p.m. — A resident of a rental property on Southwest Ninth Street, Pendleton, reported a theft.
8 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 1000 block of West Madrona Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police cited Ridge C. Maatzen, 25, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Saul C. Jacquez, 45, of Pendleton, for DUII.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Oscar Meza Ramos, 25, of Walla Walla, for DUII (alcohol).
•A Pilot Rock woman reported she shot and killed a cougar inside the Bridge Creek Wildlife Area near Ukiah. She had a valid cougar tag, but the area is closed Dec. 1 through April 14. Oregon State Police seized the cougar carcass and cited the woman for hunting a game mammal in a prohibited area.
Monday
•Oregon State Police responded to a a crash of a Ford Taurus on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 235. The trooper learned the car was in a crash at milepost 237, and a tow truck got it back on the road.
The driver, Robert Dale Wagoner, 57, of Toppenish, Washington, showed signs of impairment, state police reported, but past injuries limited his ability to take a sobriety test. State police arrested Wagoner for DUII (controlled substances) and reckless driving and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
