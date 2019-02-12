SATURDAY
5:17 p.m. — Among the many crashes along Interstate 84 near Boardman, one semitruck driver reported he was hauling two trailers and his rig slid off the highway and the crash punctured the fuel tank.
SUNDAY
6:33 p.m. — An Oregon Department of Transportation truck collided with a light pole on the 1100 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater, causing damage to the pole.
MONDAY
3:14 a.m. — An Oregon Department of Transportation snow plow went over the bank on Highway 74 near Heppner. The driver refused medical help. That was one of more than a dozen crashes or disabled vehicle calls emergency responders handled Monday in Morrow County.
7:37 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a vehicle crash on Westgate. Throughout the day, Pendleton officer received about 30 calls about wrecks and disabled vehicles due to the winter weather.
11:57 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Southeast Utah Avenue and 10th Street, Irrigon, on a complaint about four males changing the tires on a black flatbed pickup in a field. The deputy spoke to the group about sled safety and hypothermia.
1:18 p.m. — A caller in Irrigon complained about a gold Chevrolet pickup pulling youths on a sled down the middle of Southeast Utah Avenue toward 10th Street.
1:20 p.m. — Law enforcement took a report for a burglary on Roper Lane, Stanfield.
5:55 p.m. — A semitrailer blew out a tire on Interstate 84 westbound near Boardman and dragged the wheel on the ground at about 60 mph.
6:44 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Doolittle Canyon Lane asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about his neighbors harassing him.
8:27 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to the Quality Inn, 705 Willamette St., for a domestic disturbance.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Markes Cantrell, 23, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
