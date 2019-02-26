MONDAY
Local emergency responders throughout the region dealt with a plethora of fender-benders, slide-offs, rollovers, jackknifed semis and more due to continuing wintry driving conditions.
6:50 a.m. — The Umatilla Coumty Sheriff’s Office received a report of a downed elk on South Fork Walla Walla River Road and Powerhouse Lane, Milton-Freewater. The sheriff’s office referred the call to another agency.
8 a.m. — A resident of Northwest Second Street, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report continued fraud on her Umatilla Electric account.
10:52 a.m. — A car prowl was reported at The Links Apartments, 310 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
11:11 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy talked with a resident of Southwest Fourth Street, Irrigon, who said a man has been harassing her at work, making inappropriate sexual comments, and also showed up at her house. He left when she asked him to, but she asked about her options.
12:46 p.m. — Hermiston police took a theft report after a resident of Southwest Sage Drive reported several checks stolen from her residence. The woman said the thief tried to cash two of the checks at a bank, but was unable to do so.
2:28 p.m. — A Hermiston woman reported more than $400 worth of fraudulent charges on her credit card.
4:05 p.m. — An Irrigon resident complained about two people riding a four-wheeler on Southeast Utah Avenue without helmets. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies logged two more complaints about the man.
TUESDAY
1:36 a.m. — A car was reported stolen from Terwilliger Apartments, 245 S.W. Fifth St., Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Chad Jonathan Seelye, 28, of Hermiston, for second-degree theft and credit card fraud.
•Pendleton police arrested Gregory D. Campbell, 53, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
