MONDAY
1:52 a.m. - The Boardman Rural Fire Protection District responded to an SUV that caught fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84. All the occupants got out of the vehicle.
4:56 a.m. - A truck driver from Georgia lost his trailer to a fire coming down Cabbage Hill.
Oregon State Police said the semitrailer was westbound on Interstate 84 when the trailer brakes heated up and burst into flame. The driver stopped on the road’s shoulder near milepost 215 and tried to douse the flames with an extinguisher. That did not work, and he detached the power unit from the burning trailer.
The Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and Pendleton Fire Department responded to the blaze, which led to closing the interstate’s westbound lanes for several hours.
7:15 a.m. - An Oregon State Police fish and game trooper responded to a report of an Echo resident finding a buck mule deer lacking its head on Whitehouse Road. The trooper found the headless buck, took meat samples for comparisons and photographed the scene. The trooper also found a vehicle part near the buck and saw it had a broken back leg, possibly from a collision with the vehicle.
7:33 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle theft at Prunedale and Stephens roads, Milton-Freewater.
10:37 a.m. - A 911 caller on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary.
10:59 a.m. - Pendleton emergency services responded to Interpath Laboratory, 2460 S.W. Perkins Ave., for a person who was unconscious in a car and may have overdosed.
11:57 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of an armed person near the high school, 1800 N.W. Carmen Ave.
12:22 p.m. - Umatilla police took a report for a vehicle theft at Country Club Manor, 605 Umatilla Ave.
5:31 p.m. - Stanfield police received a report that “Big Daddy,” a resident of Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., Stanfield, may have poisoned a cat.
7:50 p.m. - A Hermiston resident on East Montana Avenue asked for police because his ex refused to leave.
9:04 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance and possible fight on the 100 block of Northeast Vanarsdale Lane.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Thomas James Van Pelt, 44, of Pendleton, for domestic abuse, assault, menacing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
