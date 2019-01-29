SATURDAY
10:52 a.m. — The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District and other emergency services responded to a report of a snowmobile hitting two people on Fir Lane just off Highway 204 on Weston Mountain.
A ground ambulance crew evaluated one victim, who received a ride in a personal vehicle to a local hospital. An air ambulance took the other victim to a hospital.
MONDAY
4:36 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a vehicle theft on West Orchard Avenue.
3:34 p.m. — A 911 caller at Americas Best Value Inn, 200 N.E. Front St., Boardman, reported a male walked by and threatened him.
9:45 a.m. — Boardman police received a report of a teen having self-destructive thoughts. Police and counseling services responded and put a safety plan in place for the teen.
9:56 a.m. — Milton-Freewater took a report for graffiti on the 200 block of DeHaven Street.
12:30 p.m. — A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy checked an area on Gerking Flat Road, Athena, for an attempted break-in.
3:02 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Security Apartments, 130 S.W. Court Ave.
5:28 p.m. — Law enforcement and fire agencies from Boardman responded to Interstate 84 for a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was on fire. Personnel extinguished the fire.
6:06 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the 600 block of East Coe Avenue for a disturbance between a landlord and tenant.
6:14 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man and woman with four children whose pickup was stuck on the Forest Service 2103 Road near Fenland Lake. The sheriff’s office search and rescue found the family and brought them to a hotel in Heppner.
6:58 p.m. — A woman reported someone keyed her car at the Heppner Elementary School, 235 Stansbury St., Heppner, while she attended the basketball game.
11:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., for a domestic disturbance.
