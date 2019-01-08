MONDAY
7:50 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence at a home on North Golda Road, Hermiston.
8:00 a.m. - A Hermiston man told police he is divorcing his wife and has a court order stating she was to be out of the house at midnight. He asked for an officer to remove her from the home.
9:09 a.m. - A resident on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a prowler, but the person was gone before Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies arrived.
9:26 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 400 block of Southwest 11th Street.
10:19 a.m. - An Irrigon resident reported she sold items, and the buyer stopped payment on the check, claiming the check was from the wrong account. The buyer wrote a second check and stopped payment on that. The caller said the buyer owes her $3,000. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
11:40 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office also opened an investigation into a possible assault after a caller reported her sister is in the hospital after a suspect attacked and beat her.
12:23 a.m. - A Hermiston resident told police he lost $1,800 in a scam.
1:46 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse.
2:23 p.m. - A caller on at Thielsen Street, Echo, reported seeing a cougar walking along the canal bank headed south.
4:21 p.m. - A caller reported three people broke into a residence on the 100 block of East Highland Avenue and damaged property. Hermiston police took a report.
3:43 p.m. - A Umatilla resident on Blue Jay Street told police the neighbor’s dog was barking since 3:15 p.m.
3:43 p.m. - A caller reported the theft of a walk-behind string trimmer from the 1000 block of Sykes Boulevard, Milton-Freewater.
4:25 p.m. - Someone broke the locks on a house for sale on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, a caller reported, and took the lock box.
4:29 p.m. - A caller reported a man and woman in a physical confrontation by the playground on West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston.
4:52 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sunquist and Winesap roads, in Milton-Freewater, after a caller reported a woman there was trying to net baby owls out of the embankment. Deputies did not find the woman.
5:05 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater man on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street reported the theft of his mail around Dec. 31.
5:51 p.m. - Hermiston police received a second report of possible child abuse.
6:26 p.m. - A Pendleton resident on Southwest Elder Avenue complained about nearby dogs barking for the past 30 minutes.
8:03 p.m. - A Heppner resident asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to help get her cat down from a tree.
8:41 p.m. - A resident on Southeast Thomas Avenue, Irrigon, reported a burglary at his home. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, took a report and set up extra patrols.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Tyus James Wright, 22, of Pendleton, for first-degree theft at the Pendleton Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.