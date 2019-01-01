FRIDAY
1:02 a.m. - Umatilla police found graffiti at Brownell Boulevard and Third Street, then at Third and Quincy Avenue, Third and Oliver Avenue.
1:56 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary and a man inside a store on the 800 block of South Highway 395.
3:48 a.m. - A 66-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, escaped a vehicle fire. Oregon State Police reported the man was heading west in a Ford pickup when he crashed into the rear of a semitrailer. The pickup slid backward into the median and became engulfed in flames. An ambulance took the driver to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. State police asked local law enforcement to help find the semi.
10:43 a.m. - An Irrigon man reported someone tried to run a scam on him for the trailer he was selling. Buyers said they would send him a cashier’s check for $9,000 and wanted him to reimburse them for the amount they over-paid.
1:59 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on Northeast Marty Drive.
2:21 p.m. - A caller reported the theft of a light tan older four-door car occurred two days earlier at about 6 a.m. from the mechanic shops on Pole Line Road, Boardman.
3:49 p.m. - A man asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer after finding someone opened credit cards in his name at several businesses in Hermiston.
11:26 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Ione after a caller reported her mother was intoxicated and refused to let her leave. The caller said her mother stopped holding her down once she called 911. Deputies arrived and made sure the parties separated for the night.
11:49 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at the CrossFit gym at 421 S.E. Sixth St.
SATURDAY
12:33 a.m. - Irrigon residents on Southeast Fourth Street reported they could not sleep because the neighbors doing construction were too loud.
1:06 a.m. - A 911 caller on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, reported a possible burglary in progress.
5:39 a.m. - An Irrigon man on Southeast Utah Avenue threatened to take the law into his own hands because multiple drivers ran the stop sign by his house. He stated he wanted to carry a baseball bat and hit vehicles for not stopping. The dispatcher advised him that would be a crime, and he hung up before the dispatcher could finish talking.
12:55 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for criminal mischief at AMF Auto Repair, 705 N. Main St., after someone broke a window on a customer’s vehicle and damaged another customer’s vehicle with a BB gun.
1:24 p.m. - Police took a report for burglary in progress at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston.
2:52 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for possible child abuse.
8:47 p.m. - A caller on South First Street, Irrigon, reported his father was intoxicated and causing problems. The caller refused to give any names and said deputies could figure it out when they got there.
9:02 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a disturbance at B & M Mobile Home Court, 2903 N.E. Riverside Ave., Pendleton.
10:48 p.m. - A man told Hermiston police he was on Highway 395 when someone tried to get into his car while he was in it.
10:58 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater man on the first block of South Columbia Street reported someone entered his home and stole electronics.
SUNDAY
1:16 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight at Mosa, 140 S. Main St.
1:36 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight at Crabby's Underground Saloon & Dance Hall, 228 S. Main St.
1:37 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue.
1:43 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to another fight at Mosa but parties were gone by the time officers arrived.
1:49 a.m. - Pendleton fire responded to a porch fire on Southwest Goodwin Avenue.
1:07 p.m. - A resident on Pheasant Lane, Irrigon, reported neighbors shot guns from their porch toward Division Street.
MONDAY
2:52 a.m. - A caller on West Seventh Street, Irrigon, reported two people were trying to remove a van that has been there for about three weeks. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and trespassed three people from the property.
3:33 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident on the 1000 block of Lamb Street reported the theft of a mail package.
3:58 p.m. - An older, golden sedan hit and damaged the Wheatland Insurance building at 294 N. Main St., Heppner. A caller said the driver left and may have been intoxicated. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
6:14 p.m. - An Irrigon caller reported someone broke into his pickup and took his mother’s work keys, a hatchet and a gun.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police arrested Lawrence Montez, 34, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roxanne Lynne Sears, 53, of Milton-Freewater, for aggravated identity theft, identity theft, credit card fraud, unlawful factoring of a payment card transaction and 13 counts of third-degree theft. The third-degree theft counts are misdemeanors; the other charges are felonies.
•Pendleton police arrested Morgan Marie Nurmi, 24, of Pendleton, for interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault of a public safety officer.
Sunday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Francisco Antonio Arizaga, 30, of Pendleton, for unlawful use of a weapon, a felony.
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Tana Nicole Halligan, 23, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of vehicle, misdemeanor heroin possession and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Pendleton police arrested Jason Lee Edens, 49, of Pendleton, for DUII.
Tuesday
•Pilot Rock police arrested Nolan Jeremy Elliott Kennedy, 21, for DUII.
