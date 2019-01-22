FRIDAY
4:24 a.m. - Emergency agencies responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 192 west of Pendleton. An ambulance took two passengers to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Oregon State Police found one passenger had a warrant for his arrest out of Multnomah County for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. Hospital staff cleared the 47-year-old resident of Vancouver, Washington, and state police arrested him and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
6:04 a.m. - A 49-year-old Pendleton man suffered minor injuries in a crash. Oregon State Police and other agencies responded to the area of milepost 193 on the westbound side of Interstate 84, where a white Ford F250 pickup hit ice, slid into the median and rolled, coming to a stop on its wheels. An ambulance took the driver to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, where he received treatment for his injuries.
3:32 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to Southshore Drive and Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of a couple in their 40s pushing each other around. Officers did not find the couple.
6:06 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to Orchard Street for a prowler.
6:14 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a drunk driver at Powerline and Bridge road, Hermiston.
9:40 p.m. - A 17-year-old girl from Richland, Washington, crashed a Volkswagen Passat on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 230. The car hit the median and guardrail before flipping onto its top. The teen was not injured and told police she was driving too fast for the wintery conditions. Police gave her a ride to Pendleton, where her father picked her up.
SATURDAY
10:33 a.m. - A man and woman in their 20s broke into a home on North Sloan Street, Stanfield, a 911 caller reported.
SUNDAY
12:37 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on South First Street, Athena.
8:51 p.m. - Stanfield police received another report of a burglary at a home on North Sloan Street.
MONDAY
2:47 a.m. - The Boardman ambulance and police departments and Oregon State Police responded to a rollover on Interstate 84. The ambulance took patients to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:19 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at Ledbetter Refrigeration, 351 S.E. Frazer Ave.
10:23 a.m. - A resident on Doherty Road, Hermiston, reported her grandson stole money from her home.
11:16 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a robbery on the 900 block of Southwest Joshua Court.
6:18 p.m. - A woman told Hermiston police she found hand prints on her windows and asked what she should do.
9:45 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female contacting the national suicide hotline and expressing feeling of self-harm. The sheriff’s office contacted the caller, who said she had no plans to harm herself tonight, had talked with a counseling service and was staying with a friend in Boardman. The sheriff’s office informed Boardman police of the situation.
10:14 p.m. - A good Samaritan tried to get a dog out of the road on Fifth Street, Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Cary Dean Zelmer, 55, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substances). During the evening traffic stop at Southwest First Street and Dorion Avenue, Pendleton, police also determined Zelmer was driving a stolen pickup.
•Hermiston police arrested Clifford Duane Gross, 55, of Pendleton, for DUII (alcohol) and open container.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police responded to a mid-morning report of a black Chevrolet pickup using flashing red lights while heading west on interstate 84. An Oregon State Police trooper stopped the pickup near milepost 198 and verified the driver, Matt King, 50, of McMinnville, indeed had flashing red lights on the front of the vehicle. The trooper cited King for speeding — going 85 mph in a 70 zone — and prohibited lighting.
Sunday
Hermiston police arrested Emmet Ray Evans, 39, for DUII (alcohol).
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Manuel Calderon, 49, of Hermiston, for hit-and-run causing an injury.
•Pendleton police arrested Loren Evan Shupe, 19, of Pendleton, for the misdemeanor of pointing a firearm at another.
