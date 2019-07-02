MONDAY
8:46 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a deputy to attend a July 8 meeting of the Lexington City Council at 7 p.m. The town is shut down because the council did not meet to pass a budget.
11:28 a.m. - Umatilla police dealt with code enforcement, starting with a site on Yakima Street for weeds in the right of way, then in the afternoon at Tonning Auto Wholesale, 1251 Sixth St., and Steve's Mobile Lockshop, 301 Umatilla Ave.
11:30 a.m. - A resident of East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston, requested to speak to a Hermiston police officer because she is sure someone is going into her home and she is afraid to go inside. She says the person leaves bread all over her counter.
1:19 p.m. - A business on Highway 295 South, Hermiston, reported a dog was inside the business and was being aggressive toward customers.
2:01 p.m. - A caller with Heppner Family Foods, 238 N. Main St., Heppner, asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff's deputy about two juveniles who have been stealing from the store.
2:37 p.m. - A resident of Southwest 14th Place, Hermiston, reported a theft.
2:50 p.m. - A resident of Southeast Tamarack Court, Hermiston asked to speak to an officer about how many dogs are allowed to be in one yard inside city limits.
3:26 p.m. - Staff with Boutique Air, which provides commercial flights to Pendleton, reported the company rented out a vehicle, but the renter has not returned it.
6:35 p.m. - An aggressive German shepherd was reportedly at large on Southwest Third Street, Hermiston.
7:35 p.m. - A two-vehicle crash blocked part of the road at North Main Street and East Harding Avenue, Stanfield.
8:39 p.m. - A woman at a home on East Newport Avenue, Hermiston, reported her brother and her father were fighting, and requested police assistance.
9:42 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for drugs at Taco Bell, 2001 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton.
11:22 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a home on Southwest Riverview Drive after a caller reported a prowler. Police did not find anyone suspicious.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasper Ambrose D. Elliot, 34, of Irrigon, for felony domestic violence assault and violating a restraining order.
