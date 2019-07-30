MONDAY
7:52 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of criminal mischief at the Adams City Park, Adams.
10:10 a.m. — A Heppner caller reported the theft of two bags. He called back and reported he forgot he left them at the grocery store.
10:17 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for graffiti on the southeast end of the Pendleton River Parkway.
11:21 a.m. — A manager at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Boardman, reported the termination of an employee and asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to take a criminal report.
12:27 p.m. — A caller on Yakima Street, Umatilla, reported the theft of a generator from his boat.
1:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of North First Street for a disturbance.
4:55 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Edwards Road, Stanfield, reported a disturbance.
7:35 p.m. — A 911 caller at the Walmart in Pendleton asked where he could sleep. He would not give his name and said police can contact him at the bus stop on Southwest 20th Street next to the Walmart’s parking lot.
10:01 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report about a disturbance on the 100 block of Northeast Eighth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Community Justice Department arrested Clinton Eugene Springer, 37, of Pendleton, for violating post-prison supervision and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Hermiston police arrested Eric Sebastian Shaver, 42, for possession of a stolen vehicle, violating parole and on a warrant.
