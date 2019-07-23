MONDAY
8:26 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of criminal mischief, starting with Elliott Memorial Park on South Water and East Wallace streets, Weston. Subsequent reports came in from properties on East Main Street, Athena, including at the Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge.
10:24 a.m. - Pendleton’s code enforcement officer checked on violations throughout the town much of the day, from neighborhoods on the North Hill to properties on Southeast Kirk and Jay avenues to Tutuilla Creek Road.
1:37 p.m. - A caller on Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, reported three suspicious-acting individuals — one female, two males — took photos of property there, left in a newer white Ford Explorer and in 35 minutes were back, wandering around on the property. The caller also said one male had a gun holster on his belt.
4:19 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1500 block of Southeast Alexander Place. Officers arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman for trespassing and on warrants.
6:58 p.m. - A resident outside Weston on Watts Road reported he returned and found someone burglarized his home.
6:58 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 1500 block of Northwest 11th Street.
8:59 p.m. - A 911 caller reported an occupant in a turquoise four-door sedan shot a gun out of the vehicle at Highway 395 South and Rockwell Road, Pendleton. Law enforcement did not find the vehicle or shooting suspect.
9:26 p.m. - A caller reported possible drug deals involving the occupants of a silver Honda CRV that parks at a house on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Stanfield police arrested Anthony Len Haigh, 24, of Stanfield, for felony driving while suspended/revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.