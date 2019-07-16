MONDAY
6:33 a.m. - Law enforcement and paramedics responded to Love's Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, for a man who was unconscious and bleeding from a head wound on the floor in the restroom. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:04 a.m. - Multiple Hermiston residents reported vehicle break-ins. Hermiston police took the first report from a woman on East Oregon Avenue. She said she left her vehicle unlocked and someone entered and stole her prescription glasses. Residents on East Autumn Avenue, East Theater Lane and Northeast Fourth Street also reported people getting to their vehicles. Similar reports came in around mid-morning from Bensel Road and from Northwest Hawkins Lane, where a caller said someone broke into their three vehicles.
9:13 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Castillo de Feliciana Vineyard and Winery, 85728 Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
10 a.m. - A caller reported a semitrailer was spilling tools while traveling west on Interstate 84 near Tower Road, Boardman.
10:15 a.m. - Residents on Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported a burglary.
10:36 a.m. - A caller told Pendleton police a male and female have been living in a white four-door sedan on Southwest 13th Street for six days.
10:54 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 2300 block of Northwest Eucalyptus Drive.
5:35 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a juvenile urinating on the tennis courts at A.C. Houghton Elementary, 1105 N. Main Ave., Irrigon. A deputy told the youth to next time walk to the nearby marina and use the restroom.
7:49 p.m. - A 911 caller reported domestic violence occurred at the Rudy Rada Skatepark, 101 Northgate, Pendleton.
9 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the Oxford Suites, 2400 S.W. Court Place.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Brenden Dion Erickson, 18, of Hermiston, for first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
•Hermiston police arrested Stephen Lester Prock, 61, of Hermiston, for felony strangulation and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.