MONDAY
5:50 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Konen Rock Products Inc., 81890 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:04 a.m. - An Ione resident asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office what she could do about a neighbor’s cats coming onto her property and “making a mess all over everything.”
2:30 p.m. - Umatilla police and fire responded to Umatilla Avenue and Columbia Boulevard after a sports utility vehicle hit an electrical box, causing a fire. The burn spread to 20 yards by 10 yards, and the wind pushed it toward the city’s golf course. The SUV sped off west on Columbia Avenue, and fire crews soon had the blaze under control.
3:17 p.m. - A caller reported a possible burglary at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Grant Street, Umatilla.
3:40 p.m. - A resident on Rand Road, Irrigon, reported a Jersey cow has been in his pasture for about two weeks, but the bovine is not his.
5:53 p.m. - A caller on Southeast 11th Street, Pendleton, reported someone ransacked their home. Police responded and determined this was a civil problem.
7:38 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for vehicle theft from Walla Walla Nursery Co., 53480 Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:45 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at the Travelodge, 411 S.W. Dorion Ave.
9:57 p.m. - Law enforcement and medics responded to Smiley's Happy Place, 102 Boardman Ave. N.W., Boardman, for a male who was knocked unconscious during an assault. The victim refused medical treatment at a hospital, and police took a report.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Charles William Reece, 53, of Pendleton, for felony possession of methamphetamine and violating parole.
•Hermiston police arrested Gerardo Cabeza, 50, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and menacing.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Max Anagin Wilson, 20, of Milton-Freewater, for second-degree disorderly conduct , felony possession of methamphetamine and supplying contraband.
Tuesday
•Boardman police arrested Francisco Gomez, 35, of Boardman, for hit-and-run involving property and for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.