MONDAY
8:18 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of graffiti on the city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
10:01 a.m. - Umatilla County over the span of several hours dealt with code violations at multiple Hermiston-area sites, including on Echols Road, Thorny Grove Lane and the Vista Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St.
10:15 a.m. - A mother told Hermiston police her daughter assaulted her in her home. The mother said this was not the first time, and her daughter is verbally aggressive toward her all the time.
1:03 p.m. - Umatilla police dealt with graffiti tagging at Second Street and Oliver Avenue.
2:48 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to the area of Main Street and Southwest Court Avenue on a harassment complaint.
3:56 p.m. - A woman told Stanfield police someone withdrew money from her Banner Bank account.
5:27 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1500 block of West Sunland Avenue.
11:03 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at Highway 11 and Sunnyside Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla police arrested Michael Wayne Waelty, 33, of Hermiston, for giving false information to law enforcement, felony fleeing and probation and parole violations.
•Pendleton police arrested Roger Kelly Quinn, 49, of Pilot Rock, for first-degree theft.
•Pendleton police arrested Susan Marie Criss, 22, of Pendleton, for third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
•Pendleton police arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 32, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft.
