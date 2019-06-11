MONDAY
6:41 a.m. - A Milton-Freewater caller reported the theft of a black 1991 Toyota pickup from the 300 block of Powell Road.
7:50 a.m. - Hermiston police took a report for graffiti on East Gladys Avenue.
9:01 a.m. - The owner of a cabin on Park Lane, Heppner, reported the theft of 55 gallons of fuel. He still had the drum, he said, but the thief pumped out the fuel.
10:54 a.m. - A caller asked Hermiston police to check on his friend. He said his friend’s wife and children mistreat him and recently tried to stab him with a pen.
1:49 p.m. - A mother reported her son crashed his pickup during the night on McElligott Road off Ione Gooseberry Road, Ione. She said he drove through a fence and was at s hospital getting a CT scan.
4:08 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of people fighting in the road at Southwest 12th Street and West Orchard Avenue.
4:52 p.m. - Pendleton Police and Pendleton Fire & Ambulance responded to the intersection of Southgate and the Interstate 84 on/off-ramp to exit 209 for a crash between a car and motorcycle.
Pendleton police reported Timothy Heyduk, 59, of Fairbanks, Alaska, was traveling south on Southgate in the right lane on his 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle approaching the intersection with I-84. Bronte Burling, 20, of La Grande, was driving a 2013 Lincoln Continental and tried to cross Southgate from the off-ramp onto Southwest Frazer Avenue. Burling’s vehicle crossed in front of Heyduk, who tried to avoid the collision, but ultimately struck the rear driver’s side of Burling’s vehicle.
The impact threw Heyduk from the motorcycle. He suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital. His motorcycle required a tow.
Burling was shaken but uninjured. Pendleton police cited Burling for failure to obey a stop sign.
7:27 p.m. - An Irrigon resident on Buchanan Place reported a male was going door-to-door soliciting for yard work or bottles, and he may have been intoxicated. She said he is with two other people, and they are in gold four-door Honda.
11:05 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to the 1200 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue for a domestic violence call.
