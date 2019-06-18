MONDAY
5:48 a.m. — Two Umatilla men were injured in a crash about 12 miles east of Kennewick, Washington.
Jimmy Radillo, 22, was driving west in a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup on Interstate 82 near the entrance to Coffin Road when the vehicle crossed the median and rolled into the eastbound lanes. Radillo and the passenger, Miguel Radillo-Ramos, 58, suffered injuries. Ambulances took the pair to Trios Health Southridge Hospital, Kennewick.
9:31 a.m. — A 17-year-old male from Dale crashed his parent’s Dodge Dakota on Highway 244 about 7 miles east of Ukiah. He was driving east, according to Oregon State Police, when he fell asleep, awoke, over-corrected and crashed into a field. The Dodge caught fire moments after crashing. The teen got out but was injured. An ambulance took him to a local hospital. The Ukiah Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded.
1:50 p.m. — A man asked to speak to a Umatilla police officer about theft from his business.
2:29 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of batteries from a construction site on the 400 block of South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
3:26 p.m. — The Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District and other emergency agencies received a call out for a brush fire in front of a house on Columbia Lane, Irrigon. A private party extinguished the flames with a garden hose.
4:23 p.m. — Oregon State Police advised the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office of a complaint about a semi-tractor speeding and cutting off other vehicles while towing three other cabs west on Interstate 84 near Boardman.
5:08 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft at East Catherine Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Carlos Pena, 35, of Stanfield, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Carson Royce Barthel, 24, of Hermiston, for trespassing, second-degree burglary, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and second-degree theft.
• A woman in Irrigon called 911 at 7:12 p.m. and reported her boyfriend was attacking her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested Jasper Ambrose D. Elliott, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, for fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation.
