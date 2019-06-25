MONDAY
8:19 a.m. — A Hermiston father asked to speak to an officer about his son getting bullied at school. Hermiston police took a report.
8:51 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of his small flat-bed trailer from his rental property on Southwest Fourth Street, Hermiston.
9:38 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about three horses on Depot Lane, Irrigon, between Wagon Wheel Loop and West Eighth Street. Deputies caught the horses and returned them to their pasture.
10:52 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of an assault on the 500 block of Northwest 11th Street.
12:20 p.m. — A Hermiston resident on West Juniper Avenue asked to speak to an officer because someone poured grease or wax on her vehicle.
1:56 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 Highway 395, Stanfield, for an assault.
2:20 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an injured fawn on Highway 204 near Meadowood Road, Weston.
2:56 p.m. — A man on Southwest Ninth Street, Hermiston, told police he cleaned out his car and noticed his shotgun was missing.
4:26 p.m. — The Irrigon Medical Clinic, 220 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon, reported having a patient who was an assault victim and refused to take an ambulance ride to a hospital.
5:05 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 900 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
6:40 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to 911 calls about a fight at Southwest Emigrant Avenue and South Main Street.
8:42 p.m. — A caller told Umatilla police there could be a puppy mill in operation at a site on Eighth Street. At least five dogs bark there all the time, the caller said, then asked for police to check it out.
9:24 p.m. — A Hermiston resident on Johnston Lane reported hearing domestic violence in a house nearby.
9:29 p.m. — Pendleton police also responded to a fight at Quizno’s, 204 S.W. 20th St
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maynard Myers Pourier, 68, of Irrigon, for third-degree assault.
