MONDAY
9:49 a.m. — Emergency services in Hermiston responded to a report of a teen who consumed a bottle of sleeping pills.
9:51 a.m. — A Hermiston resident told police a disgruntled buyer of a used truck threatened him.
10:46 a.m. — A woman told Hermiston police her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend has been harassing her over the phone.
10:46 a.m. — Pendleton police found graffiti on the railroad signal shack at Southeast Court Place and 14th Street.
10:50 a.m. — A landowner on East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock, reported a doe died in her yard. An Oregon State Police trooper investigated, determined the deer died due to poor health, and took the carcass for disposal.
12:04 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper found a microphone and lights while checking anglers on the Columbia River under the Interstate 82 bridge. He asked dispatch about the equipment, and no one reported it as missing. The trooper brought the items to the Pendleton Police Department, 622 Airport Road, Pendleton. If you are the equipment’s owner, contact Pendleton police at 541-276-4411.
12:09 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report about a male who vandalized property Saturday morning at Mosa, 138 S. Main.
1:44 p.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about a vehicle lacking a handicap placard but parked in the handicapped spot since 4:30 a.m. in front of the restaurant at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730.
2:01 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle break-in on Cooney Lane, Hermiston, and the possible theft of a firearm from the vehicle.
5:15 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a call about domestic violence at Vista Village Mobile Home Park, 2801 S.W. Houtama Road.
5:24 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for drug activity at Dave’s 12th Street Food Mart, 220 S.W. 12th St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Ashlianne Jayde Moffett, 21, of Pendleton, for felony domestic violence assault.
