MONDAY
7:59 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a disturbance call at Keystone RV, 4890 N.W. McKennon Road.
9:17 a.m. - A motor home crashed into the guardrail on the Interstate 84 overpass at exit 188. The wreck blocked part of the road. Several emergency agencies responded.
10:04 a.m. - Umatilla police dealt with covering up graffiti at the Umatilla River footbridge.
12:25 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of Northeast Aspen Drive for a disturbance call.
2:33 p.m. - A Ukiah caller reported a domestic disturbance on East State Street with the parties separated at the time.
4:42 p.m. - Ambulance and fire services responded to a two-vehicle crash that also caused a fire on Highway 730 in Irrigon.
5:34 p.m. - Stanfield police received a complaint about a solicitor at the Pilot RV Park, 2125 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
7:13 p.m. - Pendleton police gave a warning for a disturbance at the Knights Inn Pendleton, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave.
9:40 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office opened a case for a burglary on East Currant Street, Athena.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Vernon Lee Walton, 50, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested William M. Centre, 52, of Pendleton, for DUII.
