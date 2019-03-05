MONDAY
8:48 a.m. — A caller reported finding mail with addresses for different people behind Desert Rose Ministries, 512 E. Main St., Hermiston.
6:52 a.m. — A Heppner mother reported her son has a court order to go to school, but he refused to go. While getting on the bus, he cussed at the driver, who kicked him off.
9:31 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Cedar Road complained dogs run loose in the mobile trailer court and get all over her when she tries to leave her house.
9:49 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Kristen Drive reported the person she has a restraining order against gave her adult son a message for her.
11:25 a.m. — An Echo resident on South Thielsen Street told Stanfield police she is fed up with a neighbor who says things about her daughter. The mother added she would like police to tell the neighbor to cease contact with her.
12:22 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a woman putting out alfalfa and corn for wild animals in the area of Willow Creek and Blake Ranch roads, Heppner. The sheriff’s office referred the report to other agencies.
1:10 p.m. — A panhandling man drew a call for police after he wailed and yelled while sitting on the bench in front of Blue Mountain Foot Specialists, 714 S.W. Dorion Ave.
3:51 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, for two people arguing in the McDonald’s restaurant.
4:20 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for criminal mischief at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, 205 S.E. Dorion Ave.
6 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request to run extra patrols in the area of Tower Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman, because people dump items there on city property.
10:03 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a restraining order violation on Minnehaha Road, Hermiston.
10:26 p.m. — Umatilla police looked into a report of gunfire on Rio Senda Drive but found nothing suspicious.
