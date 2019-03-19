MONDAY
7:49 p.m. — A caller reported he again walked by A-1 Martin’s Towing, Lexington, and again the big, black dog went under the fence to try and attack his dog. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
9:56 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Tutuilla Creek Road.
12:36 p.m. — An employee of the Simplot facility at 29800 Jones Scott Road, Umatilla, told police his manager assaulted him.
12:54 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Hailey Avenue, Pendleton, called 911 to report someone tried to light a roll of toilet paper on fire at his house.
1:14 — Pendleton police responded to an emergency call about a domestic disturbance at Rite Aid, 1900 S.W. Court Place.
1:21 p.m. — An 11-year-old student left Heppner Elementary School, 235 E. Stansbury St., Heppner, and was in the road. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and sent the boy home to his mother.
1:33 p.m. — Staff at Rocky Heights Elementary School, 650 W. Standard Ave., Hermiston, reported they had a Chihuahua in the office after it ran around and nipped at children outside.
2:26 p.m. — An employee of a Hermiston hotel reported a guest became aggressive after she told him to stop smoking marijuana in his room. She asked for an officer to help escort the guest from the hotel.
3:22 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Northeast Third Street for a 76-year-old woman who was shaky and confused. Police opened an assault investigation.
3:57 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle and house fire on Bunker Hill Lane, Heppner. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle ablaze but not the house, and soon extinguished the fire.
4:46 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Seventh Place for an assault.
6:12 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported the theft of multiple items from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Evans Street. A second caller on that same stretch of street reported the same kind of crime at 7:59 p.m.
6:58 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about illegal dumping at the car wash on Southeast Court Avenue.
9:12 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported she began hearing a faint beeping sound since about 7 p.m. from outside the house. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, and a deputy found the beep was coming from the smoke alarm in the garage.
10:31 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a disturbance at Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Hermiston police arrested Tyrone Wayne Ryder Jr., 28, of Hermiston, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine, giving false information to law enforcement and violating parole.
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Shireese Dean Minthorn, 27, of Pendleton, for second-degree assault.
•Pendleton police arrested three local men for being where they should not have been.
Officers received a report of trespassers at the Pendleton Flour Mill’s mix plant at 515 S.W. Fourth St. Police arrested Mario Junior Morales, 36, and Travis Neal Bronson, 28, both of Pendleton, for second-degree trespass, misdemeanors. Police also arrested Nicolas Lucas Rhorer, 32, Hermiston, for trespassing and for possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony, and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, misdemeanors.
•Umatilla police arrested Oscar Cabezas Orozco, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.