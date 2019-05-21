MONDAY
8:22 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about theft at Mj's Labor Services, 81822 Highway 395, in Hermiston.
9:32 a.m. - A resident on Walla Walla Street, Umatilla, complained about the neighbor dogs barking for about an hour.
9:56 a.m. - A Pendleton resident told police someone racked up a $250 charge on their bank card at a Best Buy.
1:21 p.m. - A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about someone following him. He said the person followed him about a year ago and started following him again on Friday.
1:57 p.m. - A woman told Pendleton police she bought an item off eBay, but the seller sent the item to an out-of-state address, and she can get no response from the seller.
10:58 p.m. - Pendleton police found graffiti at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave.,
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Silas Daniel Lamberson, 60, of Pendleton, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
