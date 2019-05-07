MONDAY
12:15 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a prowler on East Oregon Avenue.
11:38 a.m. - A resident of Hermiston’s Yucca Avenue asked police to check her neighbor for not maintaining their yard and allowing weeds to grow tall.
12:45 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
2:14 p.m. - Pendleton police dealt with yard sales signs violating city law on Tutuilla Creek Road.
3:09 p.m. - An employee of the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, 721 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, told police two white males during the night harassed a male and tried to steal his goods. The victim was at CAPECO.
3:28 p.m. - Umatilla police took a report for the theft of a 12-inch speaker box and amplifier from a vehicle on El Monte Street. About an hour and 15 minutes later, a Umatilla resident on Casa Court, which intersects with El Monte Street, reported the theft of a GPS unit, phone charger and $20 in change from their unlocked vehicle.
3:37 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, for a male yelling at female in a older white Chevrolet pickup.
3:39 p.m. - A caller on Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton, reported a male he knows took off with his father’s black Toyota 4Runner toward town. The caller also said the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were looking for the male just two hours ago.
4:28 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of generators, an air compressor and tools from the 500 block of South Mill Street.
4:37 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a residence on West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a male and female yelling and slapping each other.
8:45 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 1500 block of North First Street to deal with five people shouting at each other but not yet throwing punches.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Damian Garcia, 20, of Hermiston, for unlawful possession of a firearm, misdemeanor eluding, felony possession of a federally controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree theft and violating probation.
•Pendleton police arrested Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 32, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.