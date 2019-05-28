FRIDAY
8:25 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for graffiti on property on Southwest Goodwin Avenue.
8:48 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of drug activity at Victory Square Park, 150 S.W. 10th St.
11:40 a.m. - A crisis team responded to a residence on South Main Place for a disturbance.
3:55 p.m. - A visitor to the Hermiston Police Department asked an officer, “Is it illegal to trespass?”
9:43 p.m. - Two males fought outside on Columbia Boulevard, Umatilla.
SATURDAY
12:13 p.m. - Pendleton police and medics responded to Southwest 10th Street and Emigrant Avenue for a 12-year-old boy who crashed on a bicycle and may have broken his arm.
12:55 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse/neglect on the 100 block of Southwest Court Avenue.
1:03 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a male caused a disturbance at Pony Express Antiques, 213 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
6:40 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for child abuse on the 300 block of Southwest 28th Drive.
19:22 p.m. - A pregnant woman at Pendleton Market, 2101 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, asked for a ride to St. Anthony Hospital on the other side of town.
SUNDAY
6:49 a.m. - Pendleton police received a complaint about child abuse.
5:05 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog attack on Craig Road, Hermiston.
8:16 p.m. - A caller on Northeast Gladys Drive, Hermiston, asked police to find out why a red four-door Toyota Tacoma with one male inside was in the neighborhood.. The vehicle showed up two nights ago, the caller said, did not move and the male never got out, and the same thing was happening again.
MONDAY
4:26 a.m. - A 911 caller reported the possible theft of a vehicle at Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla.
10:31 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of a blue 2001 Chevrolet Silverado from the 100 block of Southeast Sixth Avenue.
7:18 p.m. - A caller told Umatilla police she was transferring a cat at the post office, 1900 Sixth St., when it got loose and ran under a postal truck. She said she wanted police to jack up the truck so she could get the cat.
7:31 p.m. - A resident on Southshore Drive, Umatilla, reported the theft of a laptop and phone charger.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
• Pendleton police arrested Nicholas R. Azevedo, 24, of Pendleton, for DUII.
Sunday
• Pendleton police arrested Norma A. Flores, 35, of Hermiston, for DUII.
• Oregon State Police arrested Gulmaro Coria Hernandez, 34, for DUII (alcohol).
Monday
• Umatilla police arrested Robert Gerald Gunderson, 59, of Umatilla, for DUII.
• Stanfield police arrested Ramon King Quichocho, 48, for DUII (alcohol).
• Oregon State Police arrested Gabriel Flores Ramirez, 36, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol).
