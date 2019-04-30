MONDAY
7:56 a.m. - A caller at Southwest 17th Street and West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported following the driver that took off after rear-ending their car.
9:42 a.m. - A gas attendant on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, put regular fuel into a diesel truck.
10:53 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for drug activity at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave.
11:44 a.m. - An empty metal tank for containing chemicals fell from a flatbed pickup on Interstate 84 between Depot Lane and Paterson Ferry Road, Hermiston. A semitrailer behind the pickup struck the large container, which caused more than $2,500 damage to the left front of the semi. The container did not damage any other vehicles. Oregon State Police cited the 21-year-old male pickup driver for not securing the load.
12:20 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault at Elmer's Irrigation & Supplies, 80527 Highway 395, Hermiston.
1:15 p.m. - Milton-Freewater fire departments took on a old cannery that caught fire.
The Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department reported it along with the Milton-Freewater Fire Department responded to the 53000 block of West Ferndale Road for a fire at an 80-year-old building that was built as a cannery.
The fire was throughout the building as crews and equipment arrived. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby structures and were on the scene almost 4 fours.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire also reported the cause is under investigation.
5:27 p.m. - Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84 near milepost 210, Pendleton. The driver, a 46-year-old Pendleton woman, suffered minor injuries, and an ambulance took her to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Oregon State Police were among the responders, and a trooper secured three firearms from the damaged Ford Expedition and placed them in a locker at the state police command in Pendleton.
11:12 p.m. - Umatilla police found graffiti at Cline Avenue and Third Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Gilberto Calmo Ramirez, 25, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended or revoked.
•Two Umatilla teens ended up in police handcuffs following an investigation of a hit-and-run.
An 18-year-old driver at about 3:30 p.m. reported a male he knows chased him for about 15 minutes in Umatilla, brandished a gun, rear-ended his vehicle and took off.
Oregon State Police found the damage on the rear of the first car, a Dodge Neon, was consistent with the damage on the front of the second, a Toyota Scion FR-S. Troopers also found the Toyota’s driver, an 18-year-old male, at his home in Umatilla and arrested him for the hit-and-run and then for resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.
During the arrest, a 16-year-old boy interfered. State police arrested him for the interference and resisting arrest as well.
