MONDAY
5:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:13 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
9:38 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
9:39 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Homestead Youth Lodge on Southeast 15th Street in Pendleton.
1:26 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
1:40 p.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired on Strawberry Lane in Ione. Police found no shooters in the area.
3:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
4:59 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
5:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
7:05 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
10:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at St. Anthony Hospital on St. Anthony Way in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
1:43 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at St. Anthony Hospital on St. Anthony Way in Pendleton.
8:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Stanfield Stor-N-Lok on West Coe Avenue in Stanfield.
10:24 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at High Desert Cannabis on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
11:14 a.m. — Police responded to the report of child abuse/neglect at Village Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
12:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Main Street in Heppner.
1:44 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a fire on Southeast Hager Street in Heppner.
2:11 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
4:49 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
4:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Duane Avenue in Hermiston.
6:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
6:57 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run on the corner of Southeast Dorion Avenue and Southeast First Street.
WEDNESDAY
7:29 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Northwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Rocael Jeronimo, 22, on three counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, and an arrest warrant out of Umatilla County.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eugene Machado, 31, on three counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, and a felony count of attempting to elude/flee police.
•Pendleton police arrested Gregory Schroeder, 35, on two counts, including a felony count of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.