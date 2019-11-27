SATURDAY
9:38 p.m. — A runaway was reported on East Dogwood Avenue in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
10:45 p.m. — A man was hit by a car while walking across the crosswalk near Nookie’s on Highway 395 in Hermiston. The driver of the car asked him if he was OK, and when he responded yes, they drove away.
MONDAY
12:53 a.m. — At Driftwood RV Park on West Kunze Lane in Boardman, a woman called an off duty detective to report that someone was trying to unhook the power and water from her and her mother’s trailer.
4:15 a.m. — Emergency medical services were alerted in Boardman after a woman who ingested marijuana butter at 3 p.m. the day before was shaking on one side of her body and still feeling sick. She declined services.
8:38 a.m. — A referral was made to Community Counseling Solutions after a man left several threatening voicemails on the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office answering machine over the weekend.
1:50 p.m. — A possible domestic disturbance occurred on Washington Lane in Irrigon.
1:52 p.m. — A FedEx driver was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in Heppner.
3:50 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at Oregon Trail Storage on Highway 395 in Hermiston.
4:36 p.m. — Someone called the Hermiston Police Department to report a missing child.
5:53 p.m. — On East Mill Street and South Broad Street in Weston, several people were screaming at each other in the street. Sheriff deputies were unable to locate them.
6:01 p.m. — At the Umatilla School District on Sixth Street in Umatilla, a drunken driver was reported.
6:06 p.m. — The Hermiston police took a report for a robbery on West Hermiston Avenue.
6:16 p.m. — On West Standard Avenue in Hermiston, an assault occurred.
7:10 p.m. — Residents on Northeast Second Avenue in Milton-Freewater reported an engine puller stolen.
7:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Water Street in Weston.
7:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
9:52 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department took a report regarding a runaway on Prickly Pear Drive.
10:18 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred in Hermiston on Daisy Lane and Prindle Loop Road. A woman’s boyfriend assaulted her, and was following her.
10:30 p.m. — On East Newport Avenue, a vehicle crashed into a home and had to be towed off the scene.
ARRESTS
Monday
• The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested and released Roy Proctor for DUII after his vehicle slid off into a ditch on Highway 206 in Heppner.
• The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donal Eugene Humbert, 58, on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including second-degree assault, coercion and strangulation.
• The Pendleton Police Department arrested Ethan Allan Pinkham, 35, for fourth-degree assault, felony possession of methamphetamine and interfering with a police officer.
• Javier Noe Martinez, arrested last week after a vehicle pursuit in Umatilla, is facing 16 counts of multiple crimes, including four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy (incest), both of which are felony crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.