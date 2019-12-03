MONDAY
8:15 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Highway 37 in Hermiston.
10:20 a.m. — Someone called the police to report that on West Beech Avenue and North First Street in Hermiston, there are “a bunch” of abandoned vehicles and people living in a trailer in the area.
11:58 a.m. — An assault occurred on West Columbia Lane in Hermiston.
2:13 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two theft complaints at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain on two counts, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
