MONDAY
11:14 a.m. — At the post office in Irrigon, a centralized key that opens all post office boxes is missing and someone may be interfering with the mail. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation.
12:25 p.m. — Pilot Rock Police Department responded to a report of a fight.
12:29 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Interstate 84 outside Pendleton.
1:35 p.m. — An ATV was reported stolen on the 1000 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater.
3:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Southeast Isaac Avenue and Third Street in Pendleton.
5:38 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Ila Lane in Milton-Freewater.
6:39 p.m. — Violent sounds and loud arguing could be heard during a possible domestic disturbance at the Northwestern Motel in Heppner.
7:09 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a burglary on West Hermiston Avenue.
7:17 p.m. — A woman reported that someone seems to have tried removing her mailbox on West Moore Avenue in Hermiston.
7:24 p.m. — An intoxicated man urinated in a business on Northwest 11th Street and took off in a blue colored van in Hermiston.
7:27 p.m. — A missing person was reported to the Umatilla Police Department.
7:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Buckley Street in Echo.
TUESDAY
2:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Econo Lodge in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Colton Duane Dyer, 30, and Amanda Lynn Murphy, 26, at the same address on South First Street. Both were charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Martin Ornelas, 31, for one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for a probation violation.
