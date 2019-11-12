FRIDAY
5:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about domestic violence on Southeast Goodwin Avenue. Officers took a report.
7:12 a.m. — A caller reported graffiti on McKinley Street, Umatilla. About four-and-half hours later, Umatilla police received a request to check on a construction site on Roosevelt Avenue for graffiti tagging.
3:12 p.m. — A Pendleton resident reported their disabled son is the victim of harassing and threatening messages via Facebook. Police, a bit more than three hours later, received a related complaint. The second caller claimed the person who made the complaint is her ex and he sent harassing text messages to her.
4:14 p.m. — Oregon State Police received a report of the poaching of a cow elk near the Forest Service 5308 100 Road in the Umatilla National Forest. The caller said the cow had been shot and someone removed its whistlers, or ivory teeth.
10:25 p.m. — A 911 caller in Pendleton reported domestic violence at a home on Southeast 19th Drive.
10:56 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a passenger car caught fire on Interstate 84, and the vehicle’s occupants received a ride to Pendleton. State police did not report the type of car nor where this occurred on I-84.
SATURDAY
11:29 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Central Washington Asphalt Inc., 53847 Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:59 p.m. — A 911 caller reported someone left a child alone in a white Kia van at Northwest Carden Avenue and 11th Street, Pendleton.
6:23 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton.
SUNDAY
10:38 a.m. — Pendleton police received a tip about a transient camp along the Umatilla River on the southeast end of town.
MONDAY
8:35 a.m. — A caller at Hale Ridge Lane and Summer Road, Heppner, reported someone removed three or four signs between the Gilliam County line and Summer Road.
9:23 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services from Boardman responded to Frontage Lane and Pole Line Road, Hermiston, after a vehicle struck a deer and rolled multiple times.
10:07 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 77900 block of Martin Ranch Road, Weston.
3:42 p.m. — And the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a burglary on the 64300 block of East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock.
6:01 p.m. — A Pendleton resident on Southeast Nye Avenue called 911 and reported transients knocked on his door. He said he believes they are hiding in one of the horse shelters.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Pendleton police cited Levi R. Rouse, 34, of Washington, D.C., for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sunday
•Oregon State Police arrested Francisco Acevdo, 53, for DUII and reckless endangering.
Monday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested a Washington man after he tried to get away in a vehicle and on foot.
Police around 12:30 p.m. caught Bernardo Chino Martinez, 32, of Moxee, Washington, at Highway 11 and Northeast Riverside Avenue, Pendleton. According to state court records, police tried to stop Martinez, who took off in a car before crashing through a fence. He ran from the scene to no avail.
Police arrested Martinez for felony and misdemeanor fleeing, resisting arrest, third-degree escape and felony methamphetamine possession. Police also apprehended Martinez on multiple felony warrants.
Officers also arrested a 25-year-old woman with Martinez for misdemeanor possession of meth. Both are in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gabreil Warren Ferris, 36, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•Oregon State Police arrested Emon Samantha Abling, 65, of Pendleton, for DUII.
