MONDAY
10:07 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Irrigon residence to check on the welfare of a person who was threatening suicide. The person was OK and with family.
11:30 a.m. - Pendleton fire and police responded to the 3300 block of Southwest Jay Avenue for a kitchen fire. Firefighters removed a melting pan from the stove.
12:29 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southwest Hailey Avenue.
1:33 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 1800 block of South Highway 395.
2:07 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 100 block of East Oregon Avenue.
2:56 p.m. - An Irrigon caller reported finding a wounded wild rooster. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy gave her information about the Blue Mountain Wildlife, Pendleton, the nonprofit that helps injured birds.
3:38 p.m. - A caller reported an assault at Southwest Ninth Street and West Division Avenue, Hermiston.
6:56 p.m. - The Hermiston Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Fourth Street for a call about an assault.
7 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call on the 1600 block of Northeast McCallister Lane, Hermiston.
8:04 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 report of a burglary on Highway 11.
9:54 p.m. - Oregon State Police responded to Southwest Dorion Avenue and Third Street, Pendleton, for a crash between a Toyota sedan and a Pendleton Police Department car. The state trooper investigated the crash and cited the driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman from Athena, for failure to yield at stop sign. No one was injured in the collision, and Pendleton police called for a wrecker to haul its car.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police at 2:16 p.m. responded to a disturbance at the Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave. Officers arrested Terrence Oregon Farwell, 48, of Adams, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for second-degree assault, menacing, second-degree trespass, second-degree mischief and first-degree burglary.
•Multiple callers at about 8 p.m. reported a possible intoxicated driver. Oregon State Police reported witnesses followed the red Dodge pickup south on Westland Road, Hermiston, to Lamb Road, then headed east on Interstate 82. The driver left the road, struck multiple road standards and a merging traffic sign, knocking it into the road.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the Dodge on I-84 near Exit 182 and arrested the driver, Brent Gene Evans, 60, of Irrigon, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and hit-and-run involving property. The sheriff’s office booked him into the county jail, Pendleton.
State police also reported another vehicle struck the sign in the road and became disabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.