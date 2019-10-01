MONDAY
6:37 a.m. — A resident on Hendergart Lane, Boardman, complained about the neighbor’s cows again getting on his property.
8:42 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 300 block of East Gladys Avenue.
11:49 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a male was screaming at people and firing a gun in the air at Penland Lake Campground in the Umatilla National Forest in Morrow County.
12:54 p.m. — A caller told Stanfield police an elderly friend may have fallen victim to a scam.
1:15 p.m. — A resident on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported someone may have ransacked mailboxes and left mail in the street.
3:24 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of North First Street.
3:34 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 500 block of West Orchard Avenue.
6:51 p.m. — A caller complained about three dogs living at an unoccupied home in Irrigon on Southeast 13th Street.
7:28 p.m. — Milton-Freewater received a report about the theft of a wallet from the 1300 block of Lilac Street and the subsequent fraudulent use of the bank cards that were in the wallet.
8:40 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for vehicle theft at Rocket Mart, 2398 N. First St., Hermiston.
9:33 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at a home on Linden Way, Heppner, and a deputy made the parties separate for the night.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police at about 7:20 a.m. responded to the 28000 block of Highway 730, Umatilla, after a man reported his wife called and said someone had broke into their house while she was there. Umatilla police later arrested a suspect, Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, 37, of Hermiston, and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass and third-degree theft.
•Pendleton police arrested Bobby Dean Christensen, 34, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Shayrena Lenora Johnson, 24, of Pendleton, for felony assault, recklessly endangering another, misdemeanor domestic abuse and resisting arrest.
