MONDAY
10:18 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a wallet from the Let’s Go Inn, 5151 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater, and subsequent use of credit cards that were in the wallet.
11:52 a.m. - A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, identified a male who threw a rag on fire into bushes. The caller also reported the male was harassing animals.
3:45 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of cows on the loose at Sagebrush and Bensel roads, Hermiston.
5:27 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Northwest 13th Street.
6:51 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary on the 77100 Block of Joyce Way, Echo.
7:44 p.m. - The Umatilla Police Department received a report of a suspicious person at the back door of Rae's Dayz Diner & Cakery, 1226 Sixth St. Police did not find the person.
7:44 p.m. - A caller at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, reported a school bus hit her car, and there were no students on the bus.
11:58 p.m. - An Irrigon woman reported she has a restraining order against a man, and he sent his girlfriend to her place, and the girlfriend pounded on the door and demanded to see the dog.
TUESDAY
2:26 a.m. - The East Umatilla Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Louden Lane up Weston Mountain where wind pushed a controlled burn to an unstacked wood pile.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 33, of Pendleton, for second-degree criminal trespass and felony methamphetamine possession.
Tuesday
•Hermiston police arrested Gentry Sherel, 34, for felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.