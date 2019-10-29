MONDAY
9:21 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer received information about a suspicious male watching a home in Boardman. The situation is under investigation.
9:27 a.m. - A male in Pendleton asked to speak to police about someone stalking him and taking photos.
10:08 a.m. - A caller complained about a Hermiston business operating without a business license. He said he spoke with the Oregon Department of Justice and now needs to talk to police. He said he bought a vehicle from the business, then found out it had no license.
10:30 a.m. - Pilot Rock police dealt with graffiti on West Main Street.
11:51 a.m. - Hermiston police received a tip about a possible drug house and individuals parole and probation officers are looking for.
2:17 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Homestead Youth & Family Services, 816 S.E. 15th St., on a complaint about criminal mischief, and handed out a citation.
2:42 p.m. - A woman called 911 and reported she was on Highway 730 near Umatilla where a guy in a semitrailer on the side of the road threatened her.
4:18 p.m. - A Heppner resident asked to talk to a deputy about his missing shovel.
4:46 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 83900 block of Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:43 p.m. - Umatilla police responded Sunset Trailer Court, 900 Umatilla River Road, for a 911 call reporting an assault.
10:01 p.m. - Boardman police responded to Port View Apartments, 300 N.E. Columbia Ave., on a report of a resident yelling, screaming and trying to provoke a neighbor. Police arrested a man for two counts of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor offense.
10:46 p.m. - Boardman police and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Columbia View Apartments, 100 N.W. Columbia Ave., Boardman, after a male reported his girlfriend was “trashing” his things and he wanted to press charges. They two were separated at the moment, the caller said, but the fight was physical.
Law enforcement found the couple argued but had not gotten into fisticuffs.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The crash of a motorhome on the outskirts of Pendleton led to an arrest for intoxicated driving.
Oregon State Police at about 12:40 p.m. responded to Highway 11 near Northeast Lindell Lane at the east end of the city limits where a motorhome heading into town crashed into a utility pole and a private fence. Medical staff at the scene found the driver, Jerry Alvin Fullylove, 62, Pendleton, was not injured. State police put him through a sobriety test, and he did not pass.
Police arrested Fulleylove for DUII (controlled substances), reckless driving and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yair Alexander Andrade-Duarte, 18, of Hermiston, for unauthorized use of vehicle.
•Oregon State Police arrested Robert Dale Sims, 28, of Longview, Washington, for DUII (alcohol).
