MONDAY
1:44 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of gas leaking from a fuel pump on West Highland Avenue.
9:11 a.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy at Homestead Lane and Bombing Range Road, Boardman, dealt with a deer that had a broken leg.
9:46 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on Southwest 19th Court reported someone knocked on her window at 3:30 a.m. She said she turned on all of the lights inside the house and heard no more knocking. She said she wanted this on the record in case other neighbors had the same situation.
10:39 a.m. - A Hermiston resident told police she received a call about two hours earlier from a man stating he needed her to give him money. She reported she told him she would not and he threatened her to come to her house and take what he wanted.
11:08 a.m. - A caller told Hermiston police he forgot to lock his pickup on West Moore Avenue and someone stole his handgun.
11:49 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report about criminal mischief on South Camas Street, Ukiah.
5:59 p.m. - A 911 caller on Northwest 12th Street, Hermiston, reported a male was chasing a female.
4:06 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police responded to a two-vehicle crash at North Main Street and Northeast 11th Avenue, where one driver pulled out in front of the second driver, hitting that vehicle, which then crashed into a power pole. The first driver took off from the scene.
5:58 p.m. - A caller reported people shooting out of a vehicle on Fuller Canyon Lane near Spruce Lane, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find any anyone.
8:25 p.m. - A 911 caller at Columbia River Ranch, the Boardman heath care facility at 70362 Kunze Lane, reported everyone there was “screaming and yelling,” but she would not tell dispatchers what the emergency was.
8:36 p.m. - A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office his brother has warrants for his arrest and is in Heppner.
11:34 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a second 911 call from Columbia River Ranch. The caller said the staff “hassled” her. The sheriff’s office advised her to take up her complaints with staff there in the morning, but causing problems for other residents would result in her arrest for disorderly conduct.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Boardman police arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 23, for misdemeanors of furnishing alcohol to a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.
