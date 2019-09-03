FRIDAY
12:55 a.m. - A 911 caller on Southeast Ninth Street, Pendleton, reported a woman and her boyfriend were fighting.
2:02 a.m. - A caller reported a burglary at a home at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston.
10:35 a.m. - A transient told Pendleton police he wanted to report someone conspiring to harm him and his camp near the Umatilla River in the area of rock piles along Southwest Court Place.
3:09 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a fight at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
4:33 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for the theft of a vehicle on Southeast Byers Avenue.
11:34 p.m. - A female at the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., reported a male and two females harassed her all the way from Walmart, 1350 N. First St. She said they were across the street and the McDonald’s near Walmart has video footage of the trio.
SATURDAY
12:45 a.m. - A woman on Seventh Street, Umatilla, called for police, stating her husband beats her.
5:15 a.m. - Stanfield police received a report of a vehicle theft at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
2:19 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a male and female arguing and pushing each other at the parking lot of Denny’s, 610 Tutuilla Creek Road. An officer warned the people involved.
6:17 p.m. - A caller reported a fire at Troyer and White Reservoir roads in northeast Umatilla County near the Washington state line.
8:16 p.m. - Four females were fighting at an apartment complex on Northeast Aspen Drive, Hermiston.
11:35 p.m. - Pilot Rock police responded to report of a domestic disturbance involving man who was bleeding from the groin at a property on East Birch Creek Road.
11:52 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary at Echo High School, 600 Gerone St., Echo.
SUNDAY
1:41 a.m. - Law enforcement received a report of 15 people fighting at a site along North First Street, Hermiston.
1:23 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received information about a game violation at Highway 244 and Forest Service Road 54, Ukiah.
MONDAY
2:45 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for graffiti on the 300-500 blocks of North Main Street, then again at 10:21 a.m. for more graffiti on a utility pole on the 1100 block of Lamb Street.
2:32 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for the theft of a blue Hyundai Elantra GT that occurred between midnight and 9:30 a.m. along Highway 395.
8:48 p.m. - Oregon State Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus cow crash on Highway 332 at Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater. State police arrived about 30 minutes later. An ambulance took the driver, a 30-year-old woman, to a hospital in Walla Walla. A tow truck remove the vehicle. The cow’s owner arranged to remove the carcass.
8:11 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of child abuse.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Tarin Ray Trowel, 19, of Pilot Rock, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sunday
•Oregon State Police cited Deisy Garcia Mendoza, 23, of Gooding, Idaho, for possession of marijuana. Trooper Isaiah Johnston stopped a Nissan Altima at 11 a.m. heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 202. During the stop, the trooper found Mendoza had marijuana that was purchased in Washington. Johnston seized the marijuana, and gave the driver a property receipt and the citation.
Monday
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Marie Wright, 30, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.
Tuesday
•Hermiston police arrested Ashley M. Mundell, 29, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
