MONDAY
12:39 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of “white, fluffy dogs” that were possibly aggressive running loose on Tower Road and Kunze Lane near Love’s Travel Stop, Boardman.
8:17 a.m. — A Hermiston man is concerned that his wife has recently stolen his cellphone and said in the past she’s also stolen lights, tools and a lawnmower from him.
10:32 a.m. — A 15-foot moving van was reported stolen from North First Street, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
10:59 a.m. — A resident of East Second Street, Ione, was given a warning by a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy for a dog as a public nuisance after another resident complained the dog was possibly dangerous and had charged him and tried to attack him the previous day.
1:32 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy was called to Heppner Elementary School, 235 N.E. Stansbury St., Heppner, after a student punched another student.
2:44 p.m. — Abandoned dogs at a residence on Southeast 13th St., Irrigon, were reported to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.
3:10 p.m. — In Pendleton, a runaway was reported on Southwest 16th Street.
6:44 p.m. — Contract workers in the area of Hendergart Lane, Boardman, reported items stolen from them. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
7:03 p.m. — On Southwest Third Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
7:13 p.m. — A burglary occurred on West Spearman Road in Hermiston.
7:29 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies received a report of domestic violence at a residence on Linden Way, Heppner.
11:35 p.m. — Hermiston Police responded to an assault on Northeast Second Place.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Jail arrested Diane Rochelle Berecz, 46, of Irrigon, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Roslynn Celine Simmons, 20, of Adams, for possession of dangerous drugs and for criminal activity in dangerous drugs, as well as a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.