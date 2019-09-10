MONDAY
7:16 a.m. - The Morrow County school resource officer met with the principal of Heppner Junior Senior High School, Heppner, about two students planning to fight.
7:25 a.m. - Oregon State Police tried to stop a black Dodge Charger with Washington plates on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 188 for going 85 mph, 15 more than the speed limit. The car sped up to 120 mph and state police did not pursue it.
8:27 a.m. - A man told Hermiston police a car at West Harper and Northwest Geer roads, Hermiston, struck a chihuahua mix. The dog seems OK, he said, but he asked if an officer could take the animal to a local pet rescue.
11:10 a.m. - A grandmother asked Hermiston police to check on the welfare of her grandchildren after they told her someone made them do “inappropriate things.”
11:31 a.m. - Oregon State Police responded to Highway 395 near milepost 6.6 a little south of Pendleton where a south-going semitrailer struck a black Labrador and did not stop. The dog’s owner took the pet to a veterinarian clinic.
2:40 p.m. - A Helix-area resident reported a grass fire behind his residence on Vansycle Road.
3:19 p.m. - A caller on Hilltop Road, Boardman, reported a neighbor’s dog chased the chickens and bunnies and defecated on the property.
5:29 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault at Go Fish RV Park, 1500 S.E. Byers Ave.
8:15 p.m. - A semi hit a fire hydrant at Boardman Avenue and Northeast First Street, Boardman, but no water was leaking.
8:30 p.m. - A Pendleton man called 911 and reported his wife was intoxicated and beating their daughter.
8:43 p.m. - An Ione resident on B Street reported he continues to have conflicts with the neighbor’s dog, which tried to attack him in the past and this night the dog tried to attack his dog. He was so upset, he said, he threatened to kill the dog.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Pendleton police arrested Tyler W. Jones, 20, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Monday
•Oregon State Police arrested Robert Isaac Akil, 23, of Portland, for felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
•Stanfield police arrested Kelly Ray Chapman, 37, of Pendleton, for reckless endangering, reckless driving and two counts of felony fleeing.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Michael Swope, 40, of Irrigon, for felony hit-and-run, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangering.
•Pendleton police arrested Tara Mitchell, 37, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.