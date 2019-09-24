MONDAY
6:54 a.m. — A woman driving a bus in Boardman hit a cat that was later found to be deceased. Later, a man in Heppner reported he struck a dog with his car at Cornerstone Gallery and Gift on North Main Street.
8:44 a.m.— A Hermiston man reports that he may be on the hit list of an ex-coworker, according to someone he knows.
9:02 a.m.— Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported on East Theater Lane in Hermiston.
10:16 a.m.— On West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston, a man wants individuals to leave his residence. They moved in previously, and he doesn't want them there anymore.
10:36 a.m.— A woman would like to speak to an officer about being harassed by phone by her daughter's ex in Hermiston.
12:51 p.m. — A man in Irrigon said he came to pick up a check on East Oregon Lane and was confronted by multiple people, who came up behind him. One of the subjects said they had a gun before they left in a pickup truck.
1:00 p.m.— There is a strange school bus with boarded-up windows in the parking lot near the Dollar Tree in Hermiston. It's been there for several days, and people have been knocking on the door of the bus.
1:13 p.m.— Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle was reported on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
2:09 p.m. — On Washington Lane in Irrigon, a woman reported that someone took an axe and a sledgehammer off of her property on Sunday.
2:10 p.m. — There was a burglary on Schubert Road in Milton-Freewater.
3:19 p.m. — A fight was reported at Clara Brownell Middle School on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
3:32 p.m. —On North First Street in Hermiston, there was a drunk driver.
4:11 p.m. — A man sporting a “Robin Hood style” hat with a feather in it was screaming at the air at the Spit N Shine on East Main Street in Athena.
7:07 p.m. — In Heppner, a juvenile was reported as a runaway after leaving for a friend’s house through a window in his home.
8:21 p.m.—A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Monday
•Stanfield Police Department arrested Rebecca Ann Mayes, 27, for one count of attempting to elude or flee, and one count of failure to appear.
•Oregon State Police arrested Amanda Jo Chorazy, 49, on three charges including DUII.
•Umatilla Police Department arrested Michael Anthony Iles, 31, for one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Umatilla County Jail arrested Alberto Moreno Renteria, 67, for one count of fourth-degree assault.
