WEDNESDAY
2:18 a.m. - Two men attempted to siphon gas from a pickup truck parked at East Main and Northeast Fifth streets, Hermiston, but the owner of the truck said the men were unsuccessful. Hermiston police took a report.
8:56 a.m. - A resident of West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, reported to police that someone defecated on her front porch step sometime during the night. She requested extra patrols in the area.
9:01 a.m. - An Irrigon man called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report the theft of five guns from the gun rack at his home on Depot Lane sometime the previous day. The caller said he had left the doors unlocked while he was out of the house. On investigation, sheriff's deputies discovered the caller's sister had taken the guns for safekeeping.
9:10 a.m. - A resident of South Broad Street, Weston, reported fraud to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
9:48 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of shots fired on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:02 a.m. - A Umatilla police code officer investigated a fire hydrant on Bobwhite Avenue that is covered by trees. The officer also tagged a vehicle with expired plates parked in the street in the same location.
10:52 a.m. - The Stanfield police code officer investigated a complaint about someone living in a North Main Street business that is not zoned as a residential property, citing issues with cross connection and liquid waste. The officer was unable to make contact at the business.
11:04 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible trespassing on Army Corps of Engineers' property at West Highway 730 and North First Street, Irrigon. The caller said the last time someone was on the property they were "poaching" coyotes. A sheriff's deputy contacted the Corps, who said they would send someone to the property to investigate.
12:46 p.m. - A caller reported an armed subject on North First Street, Hermiston, but officers were unable to locate anyone with a weapon.
12:48 p.m. - Pendleton police were called to Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, to give advice on a harassment issue.
2:01 p.m. - A Morrow County sheriff's deputy questioned a man at Love's Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, after someone complained that a vehicle with a handicapped sticker was driving erratically. Turns out the driver, who complained of sleep apnea, had stopped at the travel center to rest.
2:51 p.m. - A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy was asked to intervene in an ongoing harassment complaint at Sunset Senior Housing, 425 E. Currant St., Athena.
3:53 p.m. - Stanfield police were asked to be on the lookout for an Echo man driving without a license near Echo City Hall, and possibly drinking while driving, usually between noon and 2 p.m., the caller said.
4:38 p.m. - Hermiston police were called to a domestic violence assault at a home on West Ridgeway Avenue.
4:46 p.m. - Oregon State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident at the onramp to westbound Interstate 84 from Patterson Ferry Road near Irrigon. A 19-year-old man with a learner's permit took the curve of the onramp too fast and slid sideways on the shoulder, rolling one time. The driver was given a citation.
5:08 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary at a residence on Northeast Sixth Street. A second report was called in by a resident of East Browning Avenue at 8:24 p.m., and a third at 9:27 p.m. from Northeast Third Place.
5:18 p.m. - Pilot Rock police were called to Southwest Cedar Street for a disturbance, but no problem was found when they arrived.
8:06 p.m. - Pendleton police took a theft report from a resident of Go Fish RV Park, 150 S.E. Byers Ave.
8:59 p.m. - A Boardman woman driving westbound on Highway 730 hit a large dog that ran out in front of her vehicle. The collision forced her steering wheel to jerk to the right, causing her car to leave the road and crash into a pond. Oregon State Police and Irrigon fire and ambulance responded to the crash, and a tow truck removed the vehicle from the pond.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Kipp Miller-Marhefka, 24, Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
