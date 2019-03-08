THURSDAY
3:10 a.m. — Boardman police and ambulance crews were called to Pole Line and Frontage roads near Boardman after a man struck a cow with his vehicle. The driver reported no injuries.
5:49 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Washington Lane called to report his barn was on fire. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Irrigon fire and ambulance crews responded.
8:16 a.m. — A man called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report he saw two men in a gold minivan steal aluminum wheels from the shop at Loe’s Travel Stop and Country Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman.
8:28 a.m. — A resident of West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported theft.
8:57 a.m. — The Umatilla County Fire District was called to North Ott Road, Hermiston, for a large fire.
1:08 p.m. — A resident of Doolittle Canyon Lane, Heppner, reported that a neighbor plowed the road again and left a snow berm across his and his son’s driveway. The man provided photos to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies were asked to forward the information to the DA’s office for consideration of charges.
2:32 p.m. — Pendleton police took a theft report from a resident of Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive. A second theft report was called in by a resident of Southwest 27th Street at 3:37 p.m., and a third report from a resident of Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., at 3:57 p.m.
4:21 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a disturbance at Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St.
8:44 p.m. — Hermiston police were called to North First Street for a reported assault.
10 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance on Buffalo Lane, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Seth Edward Lee Finch, 23, of Pendleton, on felony charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
