THURSDAY
11:48 a.m. — A prowler was reported by a resident of Charlotte Lane, Meacham, who said the suspect had entered the lower floor of the house. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
12:05 p.m. — A contractor reported someone had put water in the hydraulic lines of his excavator on Lauback Street, Hermiston. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy was unable to contact the caller.
12:15 p.m. — A Hermiston resident came to the Hermiston police department to report he had just run off 11 juveniles from his apartment complex who were “smoking dope.” He said the juveniles jumped into two vehicles and left the scene. He produced photos of the suspects and license plate numbers of the vehicles.
12:41 p.m. — A resident of Southwest 14th Street, Pendleton, requested contact from a Pendleton police officer regarding an assault.
2:36 p.m. — Stanfield police received a report of a vehicle stolen from Desert Springs Foursquare Church, 600 E. Coe Ave.
3:06 p.m. — Staff at Clara Brownell Middle School, 1300 Seventh St., Umatilla, reported a theft to Umatilla police.
4:17 p.m. — Oregon State Police were dispatched to a store in Heppner for a firearms purchase denial. When the trooper arrived, the subject had left the store. A trooper responded at 6:14 p.m. to another firearms purchase denial in Hermiston, but by the time the trooper arrived the store had been closed for several hours. Investigations into the denials are ongoing.
6:28 p.m. — A resident of East Beebe Avenue, Hermiston, reported a theft. A second theft report came in at 6:52 p.m. from a resident of West McKenzie Avenue. Hermiston police took theft reports in both cases.
9:32 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at a location on Northeast Ellis Place, Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Nicholas Glenn Allemand, 38, Kittitas, Wash., on felony charges of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of giving false information to police and failure to appear. He was also arrested on a fugitive warrant.
