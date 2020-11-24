MONDAY
8:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Catherine Avenue in Hermiston.
9:03 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at A C Mini Storage & RV Park on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:51 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run at Hash Park on the corner of Pendleton and Naches avenues in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested James Griffin, 63, on two counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and public indecency.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Longoria, 30, on three counts, including a felony for failing to appear in court.
