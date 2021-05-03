FRIDAY
12:09 a.m. - An assault was reported on Southwest 10th Street in Pilot Rock.
2:13 a.m. - Assault was reported on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
8:03 a.m. - Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston.
8:08 a.m. - A prowler was reported on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
8:56 a.m. - Theft was reported at Mobil on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
9:50 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to a report of an armed subject at Pilot Rock Market on Northwest Birch Street. A second report of an armed subject was investigated at 11:45 a.m. on West Main Street and Alder Place.
10:06 a.m. - Fraud was reported to the Hermiston Police Department.
3:07 p.m. - Theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
5:50 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
6:05 p.m. - Fraud was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:11 p.m. - Theft was reported on West Johanna Avenue in Hermiston.
6:24 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
6:28 p.m. - Child abuse/neglect was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
7:02 p.m. - The Irrigon and Boardman fire departments responded to a tractor and grass fire on Highway 730 near Irrigon.
8:53 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
9:23 p.m. - Hermiston police investigated a report of shots fire on North First Street.
SATURDAY
12:07 a.m. - Assault was reported on South Wayne Street in Stanfield.
4:27 a.m. - An assault was reported at the Pendleton Inn on Southeast Dorion Avenue in Pendleton.
6:42 a.m. - Burglary was reported at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
9:37 a.m. - Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on North Highway 395 and Baggett Lane in Hermiston.
10:29 a.m. - Fraud was reported at Safeway on Southwest 20th Street in Pendleton.
11:16 a.m. - Theft was reported at Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads near Milton-Freewater.
11:25 a.m. - A disturbance was reported at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
11:40 a.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
12:17 p.m. - A car prowl was reported at Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue in Pendleton.
1:24 p.m. - Theft was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
3:39 p.m. - A disturbance was reported at the Irrigon Marina on Northeast Seventh Street.
6:37 p.m. - Theft was reported on Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
6:39 p.m. - A domestic assault was reported on West Sunland Avenue in Hermiston.
7:11 p.m. - An assault was reported on South Edwards Road in Hermiston.
7:26 p.m. - Theft was reported at Tollgate Shopping Center on Highway 204 near Weston.
8:34 p.m. - Theft was reported on Elderberry Court in Umatilla.
8:53 p.m. - The Irrigon Fire Department responded to a slash pile fire on Columbia Lane in Irrigon and reminded the homeowners about the burn ban in effect.
8:59 p.m. - A prowler was reported on Heather Drive in Stanfield.
9:48 p.m. - Theft was reported at Motel 6 on Tutuilla Road in Pendleton.
11:40 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
SUNDAY
2:33 a.m. - Theft was reported on West Kunze Lane in Boardman.
3:44 a.m. - A domestic assault was reported on Washington Street in Umatilla.
8:24 a.m. - Theft was reported on West Orchard Avenue in Hermiston.
11:18 a.m. - Burglary was reported on North Alder Street in Pilot Rock.
11:48 a.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported at America's Best Value Inn on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:07 p.m. - Fraud was reported at Park View Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
1:45 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a fight at the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton, and a taser was deployed by officers.
4:48 p.m. - Theft was reported at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:41 p.m. - Child abuse/neglect was reported on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
6:19 p.m. - Child abuse/neglect was reported on West Madrona Avenue in Hermiston.
6:43 p.m. - Theft was reported on Southwest Isaac Avenue in Pendleton.
6:57 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on Dean Avenue in Umatilla.
7:08 p.m. - An assault was reported on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
7:58 p.m. - A domestic disturbance was reported on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
8 p.m. - Child abuse/neglect was reported on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
9:04 p.m. - A disturbance at the Marigold Hotel in Pendleton garnered a warning from police.
10:27 p.m. - Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on North First Street in Hermiston.
MONDAY
1:13 a.m. - A burglary was reported at Papa Murphy's Pizza on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
3:30 a.m. - Theft was reported at Crossroads Truck Stop on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Antonio Ambrosio Caitano, 19, was arrested by the Boardman Police Department for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), and felony charges of failure to perform duties of driver for injured persons and third-degree assault after a head-on collision on River Ridge Drive and Southwest Wilson Road near Boardman.
•Pendleton police arrested Jacoah Devin Scott, 22, on a felony charge of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor menacing charge.
