FRIDAY
12:31 a.m. — Hermiston police were called to a theft report at a Northwest 11th Street residence. Other thefts were reported throughout the day on West Sunland Avenue, Northwest Eucalyptus Drive, West Elm Avenue and North First Street.
6:28 a.m. — Car prowls were reported at Northwest Third Street and, at 7:49 a.m., at Northeast Sixth Street, Hermiston.
9:02 a.m. — A West Hermiston Avenue resident reported a burglary to Hermiston police.
12:59 p.m. — A woman called Hermiston police to report her credit and debit cards were stolen out of her work locker the previous night.
9:59 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Hermiston police responded to a reported assault on Northeast Cornell Place, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
5:28 a.m. — Hermiston and Umatilla police responded to a reported assault at East Main Street, Hermiston.
9:54 a.m. — A resident of McKay Drive, Pendleton, reported a stolen car. About 40 minutes later, at 10:36 a.m., a second stolen car report came in from Vincent Lane, Hermiston. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took theft reports in each case.
4:03 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of shots fired on North First Street.
9:16 p.m. — A resident of Wenatchee Street, Umatilla, reported a prowler to Umatilla police, but the suspect was gone when police arrived.
9:27 p.m. — A resident of West Elm Avenue reported fraud.
SUNDAY
3:50 a.m. — A house sitter on Southwest Birch Street, Pilot Rock, called the Pilot Rock police to report two people wearing bandannas circling the house.
10:59 a.m. — A car prowl was reported to Hermiston police by a resident of West Ridgeway Avenue. Another was reported at 4:39 p.m. at West Elm Avenue and North First Place.
12:34 p.m. — Stanfield police were called to Main Street Market, 225 S. Main St., to investigate a report of a man acting strangely.
2:30 p.m. — A resident of Northeast Chart Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of a dog. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Chalen James Ottmar, 23, and Meliza Vega Flores, 25, addresses not provided, on felony charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary, misdemeanor second-degree theft charges and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
•Oregon State Police cited and released Karissa Jo Henzel, 27, of Lowden, Wash., for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). Henzel’s BAC was tested at 0.13 percent.
•Oregon State Police arrested Karen Marie Gilliam, 39, address not provided, for DUII. Her BAC tested at 0.17 percent.
•Timothy Patrick Curtis, 38, address not provided, was arrested by Hermiston police on charges of attempted unlawful use of weapon, a felony, and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and menacing.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Miguel Menchaca, 36, address not provided, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
•Pendleton police arrested Jason Lynn Bloom, 40, address not provided, for first- and third-degree sexual abuse.
Sunday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Scott Mount, 38, address not provided, on felony charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated identity theft, credit card fraud and criminal possession of a forgery device, and second-degree possession of forged instrument and forgery, both misdemeanors.
•Stanfield police arrested Hannah Lauren Lifferth, 22, address not provided, for possession of Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and misdemeanors of harassment and failure to appear.
Monday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Selene Sanchez, 28, address not provided, for second-degree assault.
