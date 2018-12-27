THURSDAY
9:10 a.m. - A resident of West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater, called the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office to report an attempted burglary.
10:03 a.m. - Hermiston police took a theft report at a residence on Southwest Ninth Street.
10:22 a.m. - A resident of Southwest Cedar Street, Pilot Rock, reported a burglary to Pilot Rock police. Officers determined it was a civil matter.
10:46 a.m. - A vehicle was entered through an unlocked door and a set of keys and keychain were taken on North Glendening Street, Stanfield. A Stanfield police officer took a theft report.
1:53 p.m. - The owner of Burns-Umatilla Mini Storage, 1350 Fourth St., Umatilla, requested a Umatilla police officer for a break-in and theft.
4:18 p.m. - More 911 scam calls were reported to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
FRIDAY
1:56 a.m. - A man running around inside a store on South Highway 395, Hermiston, broke a window. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to the burglary call.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Boardman police arrested Noe Francisco Sanchez, 18, address not provided, for third-degree robbery.
•Pendleton police arrested Jeffery Allen Brooks, 25, address not provided, for possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal trespass and giving false information (impersonation).
Friday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Roxanne Lynne Sears, 53, address not provided, on felony charges of aggravated identity theft, identity theft, fraud by credit card and unlawful factoring of a payment card transaction, and on a misdemeanor third-degree theft charge.
•Pendleton police arrested Lawrence Montez, 34, address not provided, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (duii-alcohol) and possession of methamphetamine.
