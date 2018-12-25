FRIDAY
Pendleton police received a report of a car prowl at a rental property on Southeast Third Street at 9:10 a.m. Vehicle prowlers were also reported at the Goodwin Court Apartments on South Main Street at 6:10 p.m., but police didn't find any suspects. A third call about unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was reported by an employee at Sign Men, 803 S.W. Court Ave., at 6:56 p.m. The caller said the juveniles involved ran up Southwest 10th Street. A fourth caller at 7:13 p.m. said a vehicle was burgled on Southwest First Street.
SATURDAY
2:36 p.m. - Theft was reported from a residence on Southeast Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton. Police got a second theft report at 2:55 p.m. from Dave's 12th Street Food Mart, 220 S.W. 12th St.
SUNDAY
5:42 p.m. - A resident of Northeast Mount Hebron Drive, Pendleton, called Pendleton police to report hearing three gunshots and then banging on the side of the house. Police didn't find any shooters.
MONDAY
7:17 a.m. - Burglary was reported by a resident of Dallas Road, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
9:41 a.m. - Pendleton police received a theft complaint from a resident of Southwest Vista Place.
12:57 p.m. - Fireworks were reported on Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:04 p.m. - Car prowlers returned to rustle through a vehicle at Southwest 31st Street, Pendleton.
3:09 p.m. - A resident of Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported theft to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
4:05 p.m. - Spofford Station, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary in progress. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded.
4:15 p.m. - Theft was reported at a residence on Southwest 42nd Street, Pendleton. Pendleton police took a report.
TUESDAY
3:50 a.m. - The flood computer at the Morrow County Sheriff's Office showed a significant rise over the previous few hours. Heppner Fire Department crews checked the area in question and advised it was snowing heavily, but all streams were at normal levels.
8:27 a.m. - Stanfield police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on North Glendening Street.
3:23 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office was called to assist at a house fire on Vesper and Cleveland streets, Helix. All the residents were able to escape the fire.
4:44 p.m. - An assault was reported from Wells Manor Apartments, 414 S.E. 17th St., Pendleton.
6:11 p.m. - Another report of fireworks, this time in the vicinity of Wilson Lane and Downey Road, Boardman. Morrow County sheriff's deputies were unable to find any suspects.
7:47 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of shots fired in the vicinity of the Pendleton Public Library, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., but didn't find a shooter.
8:56 p.m. - A burglary was reported by a resident of North Ott Road, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
9:28 p.m. - A resident of Monroe Street, Umatilla, called Umatilla police to report someone detonated a homemade explosive, which sounded like an M80 when it went off, in the caller's backyard.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Sunday
•Pendleton police cited and released Sean A. Myers, 31, Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
