FRIDAY
12:04 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a car theft from South First Street.
8:30 a.m. — Theft was reported on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
8:33 a.m. — A resident of Sonesta Street in Umatilla called local police to report he found tools outside his fence. He requested a Umatilla police officer come take a look.
10:38 a.m. — A resident of Chelsea Lane, Stanfield, reported a theft to Stanfield police.
1:07 p.m. — A woman walked into the Hermiston Police Department to ask to speak to an officer about the person who is driving her car and leaving her places that she doesn’t want to go. Police determined this was a civil matter.
1:54 p.m. — A resident of Linden Way, Heppner, reported being punched in the face. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for assault.
2:23 p.m. — A resident of Alpine Drive, Hermiston, reported fraud on her credit or debit card. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department filed a report.
3:21 p.m. — A resident of Southwest 11th Street called Hermiston police to report the theft of his children’s scooters.
4:40 p.m. — A semi rear-ended a potato truck on the side on Interstate 84 near Boardman. Wood pallets fell and blocked part of the right lane. Several emergency services responded.
4:58 p.m. — A car prowl was reported by a resident of West Pine Avenue, Hermiston.
6:08 p.m. — Residents of West Sherman Street, Athena, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
6:32 p.m. — Umatilla police received a criminal mischief complaint from Dos Palos Court.
6:34 p.m. — Boardman ambulance, fire and police departments and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover accident on eastbound Interstate 84 near Boardman. Patients were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston by ambulance.
11:42 p.m. — Hermiston police took a theft report from a resident of West Highland Avenue.
SATURDAY
12:46 a.m. — Stanfield police found an open door at Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone St.
1:01 a.m. — Boardman police responded to a report of approximately 10 people fighting at the Knight Inn and Village Restaurant on the 100 block of First Street. The case is under investigation.
8:33 a.m. — Hermiston police took a theft report from a resident of South Highway 395, Hermiston.
1:51 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police were dispatched to a hit and run report in the 400 block of North Columbia Street. A second hit and run was reported in the 500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue at 2:38 p.m.
2:04 p.m. — A resident of South First Street, Hermiston, reported to police that someone was trying to kick in the door. The intruder had left by the time police officers arrived.
2:18 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft at a home on Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater. Nine minutes later, deputies were called to Casiday Battery, 2440 N. First St., Hermiston, for another theft report.
3:55 p.m. — Hermiston police took another theft report, this time from a resident of East Main Street.
8:04 p.m. — Another theft was reported in Hermiston, this time at a residence on West Nelson Lane. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a theft report.
11:17 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies and Hermiston police officers responded to a report of a fight on Northwest Stockton Road, Hermiston.
SUNDAY
12:45 a.m. — Two homeless people were reportedly trying to get inside West Park Elementary School, 555 S.W. Seventh St., from the West Juniper Avenue side of the building. Hermiston police responded.
1:58 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident on North Loop and Kosmos roads, Stanfield.
10:59 a.m. — An assault was reported at a business on North First Street, Hermiston.
2:49 p.m. — Grinches continued their grinchly ways at North First Street, Hermiston, where a theft in progress was reported to Hermiston police.
9:00 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a fight on East Main Street.
MONDAY
2:48 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed subject on South First Street, Hermiston
7:17 a.m. — A burglary was reported from a residence on Dallas Road, Hermiston. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
9:15 a.m. — The Milton-Freewater Public Works department reported the theft of items from the shop in the 600 block of County Road.
10:34 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at the Fit Park in Heppner. The caller reported the locks had been removed from the restrooms.
11:55 a.m. — A caller reported someone driving a Jeep SUV was possibly “shopping” at mailboxes along Southeast Division Street and Highway 730, Irrigon. The caller wanted to make the report in case something came up missing. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Lladira Beas, 40, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine possession and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Kaleb Ryan Sheets, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for felony eluding, felony in possession of a firearm and other charges pending from a pursuit that began at Country and Winesap roads.
Saturday
•Pendleton police arrested Chance Lee Gibbs, 34, of Pendleton, for second-degree burglary and third-degree mischief.
•Pendleton police arrested Michele Rae Pace, 43, address not provided, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and second-degree theft (shoplifting).
Sunday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaime Flores Torres Jr., 23, address not provided, on felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, felon in possession of firearm, first-degree theft (firearm recovery), possession of methamphetamine, two counts of failure to appear and one felony parole/LSA violation. Torres was also charged with misdemeanors of unlawful possession of firearm, possession of burglary tools and second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
